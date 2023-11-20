Ann E. Swanson, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Cornerstone Hospice house in The Villages, FL. She was born on Thursday, January 17, 1946, in Leesburg, FL to the late John Bernard and Carolyn (Maddox) Egly.

Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed walking on the beach, gardening, watching movies, and playing board games, especially dominos and cards, with her grandchildren. She also loved camping and shopping. She was an avid animal lover and is now in heaven with all her dogs. She was affectionately known as Nonnie by her family and friends.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Hans G. Swanson; her daughters: Heidi White and Shelby (Chris) Smalt; her grandchildren: Christopher, Haley, Nicholas, Kylie, Kately, Austin, and Maddie; her 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters: Carol (Fred) Rigdon and Connie (Larry) Cone; and many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.