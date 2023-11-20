Villagers will have to move out of homes due to ongoing sinkhole saga

Villagers will have to move out of their homes thanks to a sinkhole saga which began this summer.

The sinkholes, spotted by a landscaper, originally opened Aug. 14 on Scardino Street in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

Wildwood officials have reported considerable progress. Geotechnical engineers performed tests, analyzed results, and recommended another series of grout injections at 21 new sites, which were completed Nov. 10. City officials are awaiting the geotechnical report providing clearance of those repairs.

Work to begin rehabilitation of the roadway, including repair of utility infrastructure damaged during the collapse, is scheduled to begin Nov. 27 after Thanksgiving weekend. During that work, up to 12 homes on Scardino Street will need to be disconnected from sanitary sewer lines to allow for reconstruction. Affected residents will be temporarily relocated until service is restored.

City staff notified residents and met with them in person last week to discuss the arrangements with a local hospitality provider. Residents provided feedback and the city developed details of the temporary relocation based on that input.

“We have maintained two-way communication with residents throughout this process, and taken their concerns to heart,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We opted to start the next phase of repairs after Thanksgiving to allow residents to enjoy the holidays at home with their families. We now look forward to expediting the road and utility work to the greatest extent possible while making sure it also meets the highest safety, quality, and engineering standards.”

Access to the affected area of roadway remains restricted to residents and authorized personnel.