Amy Laurie Bastian-Follett

November 8, 1957 – November 10, 2023

We are sad to announce the unexpected passing of Amy Bastian-Follet on November 10,2023.

Amy was born November 8, 1957 in Alexandria Bay, NY to Geroge and Irma Martin. She spent her early years in Hammond, NY and graduated from Hammond High School.

She moved to Waterloo, NY in the mid-70’s and spent the majority of her time living and working in the area. She would marry Don Bastian in the summer of 1976 and raise 3 kids in Waterloo until their divorce in 1987.

In 1988 came a new adventure as she moved to Portland, Maine and began work for the Cumberland County sheriff’s department. She would have a long career there, retiring in October of 2004.

In 2004 she would marry who she called the” love of her life”-Stan Follett. They lived in Westbrook, Maine for the majority of their relationship and had numerous friends. They would move to Florida in 2005 to retire in the sunshine. Amy remained in Florida for the last 17 years after his death. She was semi-retired and worked as a park manager for a retirement community.

Amy loved to cook, loved her ice tea, country music and loved reading books. She loved riding motorcycles with her partner Doug. Going to bike week in different spots. She loved to travel when she could. She loved to have family reunions and entertain. She loved her family and friends.

She was blessed with 3 children-Jon, Josh and Serah. She also had 5 grandchildren-Gabrielle, Cydney, Avery, Wyatt & Charlotte and a great grand-daughter Astrid.

She is pre-deceased by her two husbands, her mother Irma Prosser, her father George Martin and Step Father David Prosser as well as several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

She is survived by her children and their spouses and by her grand children, a brother Jan Martin and his wife Wendy and their 6 children. She is also survived by her partner of the last several years, James (Doug) Crouch.

She will be remembered as the happy go lucky person that she was. Always trying to be that ray of sunshine in a crowded room. She loved her family very much. She loved collecting old bears and vintage things. She was a very caring person. She always looked out for others, always made sure everyone had what they needed. She was a good friend to everyone.

A memorial service has not been planned as of yet, but will be held in the summer of 2024 at her request.