Registration will open on Dec. 1 for the holiday edition of Camp Villages.

Camp Villages will take place from Dec. 19 to 28 and will feature activities including a workshop with Santa, outdoor winter games competition, arts and crafts as well as a golf cart scavenger hunt.

Villagers can register their grandchildren online at RecreationDepartment@DistrictGov.org

Learn more by attaching the Camp Villages flyer at this link: Camp Villages Registration