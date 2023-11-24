59.4 F
The Villages
Friday, November 24, 2023
Black-bellied whistling duck getting a bird’s eye view of The Villages

By Staff Report

This black-bellied whistling duck was perched high up getting a bird’s eye view of The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Photos