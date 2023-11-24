Raymond Clifford Dickinson Jr.

December 28, 1933 – November 13, 2023

Raymond C. Dickinson Jr. “Dick, Ray”, 89, was born on December of 1933 in Newark, NJ and passed on November 13, 2023 in Lady Lake, FL. Being devoted to his family, he was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Ray was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Ruth Dickinson Sr. of Macungie, PA.

Surviving Ray is his wife of 68 years, Greta “Gail” Dickinson of Lady Lake, FL. His 3 children, John Dickinson, wife Barbara Kissinger, of Summerfield, FL, Elizabeth Dickinson, husband Raymond Gaj of Rutherfordton, NC and Richard Dickinson of Allentown, PA. His 2 grandchildren, Shana Spence, husband Kelly Spence, Mt. Joy, PA and Ian Dickinson of Allentown, PA. His 3 great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Thatcher and Finley Spence.

Ray retired from Ford Visteon in Lansdale, PA with 34 years of service in Quality Control.

He devoted his life to several organizations and to his Country: With the Boy Scouts he achieved Eagle Scout status and later in life supported the organization as a Troop Leader.

He served in Korea (1954 – 1956) as a communications specialist Airman 3rd Class with the United States Air Force (1954-1957).

For 25 years he supported the American Legion and their programs in support of veterans and community. More recently he served as an officer in Post 347 (Lady Lake, FL) as historian for five years and in support of their commander as Public Relations Officer for four years.

Outside of Public Service, Ray enjoyed Surf Fishing for Striped Bass and playing Golf. He was a member for many years with fishing clubs and won several tournaments. It was his favorite pastime.

Services will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on 12/29/2023 at 11:00 am.