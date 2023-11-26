73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

Ronald Coleman Britt

By Staff Report
Ronald Coleman Britt
Ronald Coleman Britt

Ronald Coleman Britt
August 21, 1953 – November 20, 2023

Native of Lumberton, North Carolina, Mr. Ronald (Ronnie) Coleman Britt (70years old) born August of 1953 to Helen Coleman (Mother) and Thomas M. Britt (Father), passed away suddenly in his home in Lady Lake, Fl on Monday, November 20th, 2023.

He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.

A father, brother, uncle, son and loyal friend, he never knew a stranger. He was an epic story teller and force to be reckoned with. To know him was to love him.

Mr. Britt is survived by his only daughter, Maria Britt Titchener; grandson, Walter Titchener IV; brothers, Michael and Thomas Britt; nieces, Courtney Oliver and Ashleigh Butler; nephew, Lee Britt; mother, Helen Theodore.

Please allow the family privacy at this time to grieve the tragic loss of a great man.

Services will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Date & Time TBD.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Walkers and bikers should stay out of the way of golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers some multi-modal path safety advice for walkers, bicycles and golf carts.

Community Watch cannot or will not report violations

A reader points out that Community Watch cannot or will not report violations when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun spoils fun of Sunday crossword puzzle

A Village of Rio Grande resident is not happy about The Villages Daily Sun spoiling the fun of the crossword puzzle in Sunday’s edition.

Let’s not turn The Villages into a tacky neighborhood

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident stands up for the deed compliance process in The Villages.

DeSantis pushing dangerous bill targeting Florida LGBTQ community

The president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, in a Letter to the Editor warns that the DeSantis administration is behind dangerous new legislation.

Photos