Monday, November 27, 2023
United States must stand firm with friends like Ecuador

By Rick Scott
Ecuador is an important friend and partner to the United States and I was honored to visit and see first-hand the trade and collaboration between our two nations.

I’d like to thank President Lasso, President-elect Noboa and the people of Ecuador for their commitment to democracy at home and across the region. I am very concerned about the future of the democracy in Latin America with brutal regimes in Venezuela and Cuba continuing to spread socialism and instability in the region, but Ecuador continues to be an important partner to the U.S. in Latin America.

Sen. Rick Scott meets with President Lasso
One of the biggest threats to democracy in Latin America and across the Western Hemisphere is the growing influence of oppressive regimes like Communist China.

Now more than ever the United States must stand firm with friends like Ecuador against the attacks on democracy in the region, and threats to the national security of the United States.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.

