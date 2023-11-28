56.2 F
Bar employee arrives at work to find beer thief sleeping on stage

By Staff Report
An employee at the County Line Smokehouse & Spirits arrived at work early Monday morning to find a beer thief sleeping on the bar’s stage.

The employee, who has worked for 15 years at the popular establishment in Weirsdale at the Lake-Marion county line, arrived for work at about 6 a.m. Monday and began taking out trash, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She found 31-year-old Jason Bryan Heintz asleep on the stage. He woke up and confronted the employee. She ordered him to stay put and dialed 911.

Heintz told a deputy he was homeless.

The employee said Heintz has been a nuisance and had been hanging around the bar, sitting on an outside bench.

Heintz was captured on video surveillance in the wee hours Monday, taking beers from a refrigerator at an outdoor bar. He drank them, put his head down on the bar and fell asleep. He woke up, took two more beers and managed to make his way inside the bar. He stood by the cash register and drank the additional beers. He went to a booth and fell asleep, but later went to the stage and resumed his slumber.

A criminal history check revealed that Heintz had previously been convicted of theft in Orlando and Mount Dora.

Heintz was arrested on charges of burglary and theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $7,000 bond.

