Bodybuilding Villager accused of attacking husband claims she has an alibi

A bodybuilder accused of attacking her husband in The Villages now says she has an alibi.

Donna Lynn Cacciatore, 58, was originally arrested in 2021 after she allegedly attacked her then-69-year-old husband at their home in the Village of Amelia.

He told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on the day of his wife’s arrest on Aug. 30, 2021 they had been arguing about their impending divorce when the alleged altercation occurred on Aug. 27, 2021. He filed for divorce in May 2021. They had been continuing to live together in the house they purchased in 2009. At the time, they had been married 12 years.

He claimed Cacciatore, who has medaled in bodybuilding competitions, struck him in his thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Cacciatore, who taught classes at MVP Athletic Club (now Genesis Health Club) and completed the New York Marathon, allegedly threw a remote control at the television screen, causing it to shatter, the report said.

Earlier this month, Cacciatore’s attorney filed a document indicating that his client has an alibi. The document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that on the day of the alleged attack – Aug. 27, 2021 – she was at work that morning at MVP and later that day at her second job as a cashier at Publix. She has payroll records to back up her claim, according to the document.

Court records indicate the couple was granted a divorce this past September.