Spectators invited to ‘Christmas in Space’ annual holiday parade

The town of Lady Lake invites spectators to come see its space-themed holiday parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 on Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive.

Join the town of Lady Lake for an extraterrestrial Christmas spectacle! Get ready to embark on a cosmic journey this holiday season as the annual Lady Lake Christmas parade takes on the theme “Christmas in Space.” Brace yourself for an out-of-this-world celebration featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, classic cars, twirlers, clowns, candy, marching bands, horses and an array of floats traversing down historic Lady Lake streets.

Parade-goers will encounter Santa and Mrs. Claus like never before as they take to the skies in their very own intergalactic sleigh. Step back in time with a spectacular display of classic cars. Experience mesmerizing twirlers and cheerful clowns as they make their way through the parade. The jolly tunes of marching bands will fill the atmosphere as they perform classic Christmas carols. Watch as horses prance along the one-mile parade route.

Applicants are being accepted now through Nov. 22 on a first come, first served basis. It is free to march, drive or roll in a float, but all parade participants must fill out an application in advance at https://www.ladylake.org/.

Whether as a spectator or parade participant, enjoy a festive display during the Town of Lady Lake’s holiday-themed space adventure.

But that’s not all! Don’t miss the town’s many holiday festivities this season: