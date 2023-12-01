Jessie W. Mann, 88, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2023, in The Villages, Fl.

Born in Mississippi, Jessie grew up on a farm and enjoyed spending time with her family. Jessie was a high school graduate and married James (Jim) Mann in Sanford, FL. Jessie worked as a supervisor at Sprint Telephone Company where she made many friends and was very successful. Jessie lived her life happily, she was a big fan of Elvis Presley and Luke Bryan. She loved to dance and sing to Country music. She spent many days at the Moose Lodge, where she made more friends and enjoyed volunteering her time at their events. Jessie loved to collect roosters, camping, cooking meals for Sunday dinner and holidays, and most of all she loved being a grandmother. Jessie’s smile could light up a room. Jessie went above and beyond to share her love with her family.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Jessup, Jimmy Mann, Terry Mann, Timothy Mann, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jimmy Mann, Ashlye Beserock (Brayden Beserock), Blake Mann (Brayden Mann), Jordan Mann (Grayson Mann, Daxton Mann), Brittany Morgan, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess Mann and Lemmie Mae, her five siblings, and her husband, James Mann.

Family and friends who were touched by Jessie are invited to Beyers Funeral Home 1123 W Main St, Leesburg, FL 34748 for a visitation at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am on December 8, 2023, to reminisce and support her family. The service will continue at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.