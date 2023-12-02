Beer drinker arrested in 2022 birthday celebration back in jail nearly one year later

A beer drinker arrested while celebrating his birthday in 2022 has landed back in jail nearly one year later.

Lonnie Andus Cantrell, 66, who lives at 5207 Lake Griffin Road, was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

He was originally arrested on his birthday Dec. 13, 2022 when he was driving a gray Chevy SUV in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Kilgore Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer noticed Cantrell was not wearing his seatbelt and initiated a traffic stop.

There were two open bottles of Budweiser vehicle in the vehicle and Cantrell, who was identified by his Pennsylvania driver’s license, said it was his birthday. Cantrell and a passenger were ordered to pour out the beers through the vehicle’s windows.

An officer noticed a piece of broken glass pipe on the pavement near the vehicle. It tested positive for the residue of methamphetamine. A second piece of the broken pipe was spotted on the floorboard of the driver’s side of Cantrell’s vehicle. Cantrell tried to blame the pipe’s possession on the passenger, however, police determined it belonged to him. He was arrested on charges of attempting to destroy evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for an open container violation.