62-year-old Walmart clerk arrested after allegedly stealing drinks and snacks

A 62-year-old Walmart clerk was arrested after allegedly repeatedly stealing drinks and snacks.

Patricia Ann Dutcher of Lady Lake, was arrested on multiple charges of theft Sunday afternoon at the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Dutcher had been caught on video surveillance six times, taking drinks and snacks from the store, placing the items in a bag and then heading for the store’s breakroom. She left each day without paying for the merchandise, which include bottles of Sprite, Pepsi, Starbucks drinks, Maple Ice Tea and cheese.

Dutcher had no previous criminal history. In 2017, she faced foreclosure on her home, according to Lake County Court records.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $3,000 bond.