It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Robert A. “Bob” McNeill 96 of Freedom Pointe, The Villages Nov. 14, 2023.

Bob is survived by his Wife Evelyn “Pie” McNeill, 2 children Darlene Ungeheier and Greg McNeill, 3 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023 from 11 to 2PM at La Hacienda Recreation Center in Ricardo Montalbon Room, 1200 Avenida Central, The Villages. Further info call:

228-224-6619.