Landlord turns in stolen gun confiscated from tenant

By Staff Report
Prestin Carroll arrest
Prestin Carroll

A landlord turned in a stolen gun confiscated from a tenant, leading to the man’s arrest.

Prestin Scott Carroll, 22, was arrested Monday by Lady Lake police on charges of grand theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The gun was originally reported stolen from a car on Oct. 10, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were flagged down Oct. 23 by Carroll’s landlord on Ray Street. The landlord said he was aware Carroll was already on felony probation and said he was looking out for his best interests. The landlord gave the stolen gun to police, indicating he found it at his rental property where Carroll was living.

Carroll, who has had numerous prior arrests, was located Monday at a home in the 100 block of Mark Avenue. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

