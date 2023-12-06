Suspect tracked down after jealous outburst at bar at Sawgrass Grove

A suspect has been tracked down after a jealous outburst at the bar at the Market at Sawgrass Grove in The Villages.

Robert John Wozniak, 65, was arrested Tuesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with battery. He was taken into custody at his home at the Rail’s End mobile home community on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

A Village of Marsh Bend man reported that on the night of Oct. 25 he spotted his ex-girlfriend dancing with Wozniak at Sawgrass Grove. The man was seated when the woman and Wozniak walked by him. The man said he told the woman she “looked nice” and asked how she was doing, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The man walked over to the bar to greet some other friends. He had his back turned when Wozniak, who stands 6 feet and weighs 180 pounds, “aggressively” shoved him with his chest, the report said. Wozniak shouted profanities at the other man. The man retreated toward The Villages Sales & Information Center, about 30 feet away. One of the man’s friends tried to prevent Wozniak from further interaction with the other man.

However, Wozniak continued shouting profanities at the man, until he finally got into his car and left.

Police obtained video surveillance from The Villages Technology Solutions Group, which showed the encounter that night.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.