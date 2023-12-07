67.2 F
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Villager gets 10th hole-in-one during country club tournament

By Jordyn Pennington

A Villager hit his 10h hole-in-one Tuesday during the men’s day tournament at Havana Country Club.

Michael Joseff hit his tenth hole-in-one.

Michael Joseff got the ace on Kenya Hole #4 from 121 yards using a 9 iron. 

Photos