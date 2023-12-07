Villager gets 10th hole-in-one during country club tournament

A Villager hit his 10h hole-in-one Tuesday during the men’s day tournament at Havana Country Club.
Michael Joseff got the ace on Kenya Hole #4 from 121 yards using a 9 iron.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com.
