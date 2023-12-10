Richard Gilbert

June 19, 1950 – December 5, 2023

Richard “Rick” Gilbert, of The Villages, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

He was born to the late Richard “Dick” and Priscilla (nee Pitkin) Gilbert in St. Louis Missouri. A 1968 graduate of Webster Groves High School, Rick went on to attend the United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation in 1972, he was commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer and went on to serve aboard the USS BERKLEY during the Vietnam conflict. Following a shore tour teaching naval history at the United States Naval Academy, Rick concluded his military service and entered private industry. Following a distinguished 43-year career in manufacturing, Rick retired in 2014 to enjoy his passions: his family, speaking about naval history, teaching for Johns Hopkins University, golf, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Navy football. He was a gifted orator and had a warm, yet wise presence that blessed his listeners. Rick faithfully participated in Bible study and church fellowship. He is even now delighting in the presence of his savior, Jesus Christ.

Rick married the love of his life, Susan Kelley, in 1975. He is survived by his wife, three children, and six grandchildren. Kelley (Aaron) Dausman of Yorktown, Virginia, Katherine (Jonathan) Niebes of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Douglas (Elizabeth) Gilbert of Powhatan, Virginia. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia (Jim) Wheeler-Jones; and brothers, William (Janice) Gilbert and Rodrick (Zoe) Gilbert. Grandchildren include Noah, Tristan, Samuel, Molly, Lucia and Neil.

Memorial service will be held at the Salem United Methodist Church, 11:00 AM January 6th 2024, 1200 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63131

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Salem United Methodist Church or New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive The Villages, FL 32162.