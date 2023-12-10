72.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Trees are more precious than Walmart

By Hugo Buchanan
Twenty-one Historic Oak trees on the property, and half of them have to go, for another Walmart.

With all of the open land in our county, why in the world do they have to choose such an area to develop?

I have read history articles about when this country was in its very early stages, that there were wall to wall trees from the Atlantic to the Pacific, desert areas naturally not included.

We are all very thankful to those in the development of this country, who saw the need to save what they could, and establish U.S. National Parks, as well as state, city and county parks.

Hugo Buchanan is a resident of Lady Lake.

