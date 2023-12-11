51.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 11, 2023
Man drinking at bar arrested after disturbance at nightspot in The Villages

By Staff Report
A man drinking at the bar was arrested after a disturbance at a nightspot in The Villages.

Officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square after 31-year-old Seth Prentice Sanders of Ocklawaha began arguing with his friend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Virginia native was “visibly intoxicated” and had “slurred speech.” The bartender had asked that he be removed from the premises.

Sanders became “belligerent” with police and refused to leave the bar. He threatened physical harm to officers and balled up his fists.

He was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

