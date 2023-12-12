56.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Suspect flees from police after spotted dumpster diving behind computer business

By Staff Report
Tyler Aaron Swift
Tyler Aaron Swift

A suspect fled from police after as he was dumpster diving behind a computer business.

Tyler Aaron Swift, 37, of Fruitland Park, was spotted at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of the dumpster at MMD Computers on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The area near the dumpster is posted with No Trespassing signs.

Swift, who was arrested in 2017 when he was spotted going through a dumpster at Aldi, fled through nearby bushes when an officer approached him. Even after he was detained and put into handcuffs, he actively resisted the effort of officers to take him into custody.

He was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

