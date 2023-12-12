56.3 F
Wilson’s snipe proudly displaying tail feathers at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This Wilson’s snipe was proudly displaying its beautiful tail feathers to an audience at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

