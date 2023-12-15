Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Farmers and Crafts Market

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Holiday Market, taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, De. 19.

The event will be hosted at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, located at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Adding to the excitement, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present at the event, offering free photo opportunities to capture those magical holiday moments.

This festive event will feature a diverse array of handmade and handcrafted items, including candles, bath bombs, lotions, essential oil products, jewelry, wood crafts, cheeses, quilted, crocheted, sewn and embroidered items, embellished cups and mugs, BBQ sauce, honey, syrup, candy, dips, cookies, breads, canned goods, freeze-dried foods, jerky, plants, goat milk products, holiday wreaths, laser engraving and much more. Shoppers are invited to explore the talents of our dedicated vendors and find the perfect gifts to check off their Christmas shopping lists.

For those seeking a chance to win a fantastic gift basket, vendors are generously donating items to be given away to a lucky shopper. The drawing will take place on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Shoppers can enter until 1:55 p.m., and there is no need to be present to win.

In addition to the vibrant market atmosphere, the Florida Carriage Museum will be in attendance traveling through time wearing period costumes. The group will be selling works by local author Gloria Austin, founder of the museum. As an accomplished carriage driver, Austin has competed at all levels and is celebrated as one of the world’s premier four-in-hand and coaching drivers.

“Do not miss this unique opportunity to experience the holiday magic at the Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market’s Holiday Market on Dec. 19,” said Communications Director Elisha Pappacoda in a press release. “Join us for a day filled with festive cheer, unique finds, and the chance to connect with local artisans and authors.”

The market is golf cart accessible. For more information, visit www.ladylake.org.