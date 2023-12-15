Wildwood Middle High School student arrested after caught with drugs

A Wildwood Middle High School student was arrested after he was caught with drugs on the school campus.

Damien Michael Singletary, 18, was arrested Thursday after he admitted he dropped a plastic bag that contained the drug methylenedioxymethamphetamine (known by the street name “Molly”) while he was in the courtyard at the school, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said he dropped the bag while attempting to conceal it in his underwear.

Singletary was arrested on a felony drug charge. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.