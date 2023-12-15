WWE woman wrestler arrested after traffic stop near The Villages

A famous woman wrestler was arrested after erratically driving her Jeep near The Villages.

Gionna Daddio, 29, better known by her ring name Liv Morgan, is a former one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and a former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.

Daddio was driving a yellow Jeep at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 476 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle crossed over the yellow and white lines on the roadway “several times,” according to an arrest report. When the deputy approached the Jeep, the odor of marijuana was detected.

A small plastic bag containing marijuana was found in a pink fuzzy bag in the vehicle. A vape pen containing an oil-like substance was found in the Jeep’s center console. The substance tested positive for marijuana.

Daddio was arrested on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

Daddio was born in New Jersey where she participated in backyard wrestling with her six siblings. She was a competitive cheerleader and modeled for the restaurant chain Hooters before turning to professional wrestling.

Daddio announced on a podcast earlier this year that she has obtained a real estate brokerage license and is living in Spring Hill.