Resident of The Villages nabbed with stolen merchandise in golf cart at Walmart

By Staff Report
Alexandra Leigh Negron
A resident of The Villages was arrested with stolen merchandise found in her golf cart at Walmart.

Alexandra Leigh Negron, 31, was observed by a loss prevention officer placing merchandise into her purse Friday morning at the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Pennsylvania native attempted to leave the store through the garden center without paying for the items. She claimed she needed to go her golf cart to retrieve her identification. She refused to return to the store.

A deputy arrived on the scene and found Negron in the parking lot. She consented to a search of her golf cart. The search turned up $466 worth of items stolen from the store.

A search of Negron’s wallet led to the discovery of nine small baggies with a white powdery residue which tested positive for cocaine.

Negron was arrested on charges of theft and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

