Retired police chief sentenced in theft of Disney-themed items at Walmart

A retired Illinois police chief has been sentenced in the theft of Disney-themed items at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Christopher Radz, 59, who served as police chief in Alsip, Ill., pleaded no contest last week to a misdemeanor charge of theft in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for six months and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

He was arrested on Oct. 5 at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Radz attempted to steal numerous crystal puzzles, with Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Donald Duck and Dumbo themes. The value of the merchandise was $179, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

His fascination with Mickey Mouse was noted in a news article at the time of his retirement and on his personal Facebook page.

A form filled out by Radz at the time of his arrest indicated that he is collecting $70,000 annually in pension benefits. He also listed a local address in The Villages at 1752 Morelos Road, in that form.

Radz spent 32 years with the police force in Alsip, which is located near Chicago. He was hired in 1985 as a dispatcher and worked his way through the ranks. He was appointed police chief in 2009 and served in that role until his retirement in 2017.