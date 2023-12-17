65.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 17, 2023
type here...

Retired police chief sentenced in theft of Disney-themed items at Walmart

By Staff Report
Christopher Radz is a former police chief in Alsip, Ill.
Christopher Radz retired as police chief in 2017 in Alsip, Ill.

A retired Illinois police chief has been sentenced in the theft of Disney-themed items at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Christopher Radz, 59, who served as police chief in Alsip, Ill., pleaded no contest last week to a misdemeanor charge of theft in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for six months and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

He was arrested on Oct. 5 at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Radz attempted to steal numerous crystal puzzles, with Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Donald Duck and Dumbo themes. The value of the merchandise was $179, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

His fascination with Mickey Mouse was noted in a news article at the time of his retirement and on his personal Facebook page.

This community news article announcing Police Chief Christopher Radz's retirement included a nod to his fascination with Mickey Mouse
This community news article announcing Police Chief Christopher Radz’s retirement included a nod to his fascination with Mickey Mouse.

A form filled out by Radz at the time of his arrest indicated that he is collecting $70,000 annually in pension benefits. He also listed a local address in The Villages at 1752 Morelos Road, in that form.

Radz spent 32 years with the police force in Alsip, which is located near Chicago. He was hired in 1985 as a dispatcher and worked his way through the ranks. He was appointed police chief in 2009 and served in that role until his retirement in 2017.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Priority pool membership no longer worth it

A San Antonio Villas resident, who has been a longtime priority pool member, contends broken equipment and elimination of a hot tub make the priority membership less attractive.

Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester tackles Congressman Daniel Webster recent “cat fishing” with regard to VA funding and illegal immigrants.

President Joe Biden is really Making America Great Again!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends it’s funny how President Biden seems to be the one who is able to Make American Great Again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Looking for car that sideswiped my wife’s vehicle in roundabout

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is looking for a small black car that sideswiped his wife’s vehicle in a roundabout. Can you help?

The Federal Reserve has too much power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Port Charlotte resident contends the Federal Reserve has too much power.

Photos