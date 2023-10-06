81.5 F
The Villages
Friday, October 6, 2023
Retired Illinois police chief arrested at Walmart in The Villages

By Staff Report
Christopher Radz is a former police chief in Alsip, Ill.
A retired Illinois police chief has been arrested at a Walmart in The Villages.

Christopher Radz, 59, who served as police chief in Alsip, Ill., was arrested on a charge of theft at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Radz entered the store and began placing merchandise in a Walmart plastic bag, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He passed all points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise.

Christopher Radz
Christopher Radz’s booking mugshot at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Radz was read a Miranda warning and initially said he did not wish to speak to the deputy making the arrest.

Radz spent 32 years with the police force in Alsip, which is located near Chicago. He was hired in 1985 as a dispatcher and worked his way through the ranks. He was appointed police chief in 2009 and served in that role until his retirement in 2017.

Radz was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

