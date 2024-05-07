Golf courses suffering from lack of care not El Nino

To the Editor:

I play on the executive courses three or four times a week. I play on the courses mainly north of County Road 466. The one main thing I notice is the lack of watering the courses.

Played Silver Lake three weeks ago and the course is in decent shape, but I played there last week and I couldn’t believe all the brown grass spots all over. The tee box on the #9 hole was all brown and not from over playing or El Nino. It was lack of watering and caring of the course. Something has to change.

I see the watering system was watering the grass sides of El Camino road and the golf course course grass by El Diablo was turning brown at the tee boxes, around the greens the middle of the fairways. It has been closed for two weeks already but I think not watered at all. I moved here back in 2019 because of some friends that are here and for the golf. Back in 2019 the courses were in great shape so what happened in those four-plus years? It looks like The Villages are more interested in building apartments, villas, and businesses. I have gone to play Baseline, Mission Hills, Spruce Creek , Harbor Hills and Del Webb because they are in better shape and cheaper than The Villages Championship Courses except for Orange Blossom Hills which is in decent shape and cheaper than the other courses. What is not surprising is that how many Villagers I meet doing the same thing. When I have friends come in, we play outside The Villages.

Dorian Godtfredsen

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens