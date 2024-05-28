79.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...

We need more handicapped parking in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thank you Richard for your service and Ann for bringing the struggles of the handicapped to light.
Being a retirement community as big as The Villages, we are definitely in need of more handicapped parking spots for cars and separately for golf carts. Having and dealing with a handicap is not something anyone would chose. It is a 24/7 issue that can be exhausting. The handicapped just want to live their lives with as much happiness, vigor and mobility, as possible. They know that their activity may lessen or improve by the day.
Keying a car or being impatient is no excuse, but cruel and immature. Grow up! Why not offer a helping hand? Give love not hatred. Some day your hatred and impatience may be turned on you in the form of balance, hearing, sight or any of a multitude of health issues. It is called karma.
God bless those that extend love and understanding. You are making someone’s life a little better.

Sandy Fuller
Village of Glenbrook

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

New York reader chimes in on burning issue in The Villages

A reader from New York chimes in on a burning issue in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for Trump’s golf outings

A Village of Santiago resident figures that American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for President Trump’s golf outings.

Crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler than taking longer routes through tunnels. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are getting a lot for our amenity fees

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that residents are getting a tremendous value for their amenity dollars.

$325 is a small price to pay for peace of mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident responds to a previous letter writer critical of the proposed increase in the fire assessment fee.

Photos