Armed stepson arrested after 911 call at Lakeside Landings

A stepson armed with a gun was arrested after a 911 call at Lakeside Landings in Oxford.

Kyle Marshall Bennett, 20, of Winter Park, showed up Saturday night at a home on Compass Pointe and started beating on the door, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bennett’s stepfather let him into the home, but his stepmother was fearful of Bennett and tried to leave the home. Bennett had previously lived in the home with his stepparents.

Once inside, Bennett pulled a gun from his waistband.

The stepfather began battling with Bennett, fighting him “down the stairs, out the front door and into the driveway,” according to the report. He took the gun from Bennett and retreated back into the home. The couple called 911.

Bennett was apprehended by police at the front gate at Lakeside Landings.

He was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of displaying a firearm during commission of a felony. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.