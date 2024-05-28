91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...

Armed stepson arrested after 911 call at Lakeside Landings

By Staff Report
Kyle Bennett
Kyle Bennett

A stepson armed with a gun was arrested after a 911 call at Lakeside Landings in Oxford.

Kyle Marshall Bennett, 20, of Winter Park, showed up Saturday night at a home on Compass Pointe and started beating on the door, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bennett’s stepfather let him into the home, but his stepmother was fearful of Bennett and tried to leave the home. Bennett had previously lived in the home with his stepparents.

Once inside, Bennett pulled a gun from his waistband.

The stepfather began battling with Bennett, fighting him “down the stairs, out the front door and into the driveway,” according to the report. He took the gun from Bennett and retreated back into the home. The couple called 911.

Bennett was apprehended by police at the front gate at Lakeside Landings.

He was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of displaying a firearm during commission of a felony. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more handicapped parking in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident suggests that The Villages add more handicapped parking spaces. after reading about a terrible situation in which a handicapped veteran’s car was keyed.

New York reader chimes in on burning issue in The Villages

A reader from New York chimes in on a burning issue in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for Trump’s golf outings

A Village of Santiago resident figures that American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for President Trump’s golf outings.

Crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler than taking longer routes through tunnels. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are getting a lot for our amenity fees

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that residents are getting a tremendous value for their amenity dollars.

Photos