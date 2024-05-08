Villager with crack cocaine in golf cart nabbed at Wawa

A Villager with crack cocaine in her golf cart was nabbed at a Wawa convenience store.

Amanda Gayle Clay, 40, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a yellow Yamaha golf cart shortly before midnight Monday near BJ’s Whole Club when she failed to come to a complete stop at an intersection, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop at Wawa, Clay admitted she was in possession of crack cocaine. She also had xanax and fentanyl in her possession.

A criminal history check revealed she has had previous drug-related arrests.

Clay was taken into custody on drug possession charges. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.