Not enough time slots for water volleyball

To the Editor:

I also play water volleyball with intermediate groups. We play at 1-3 p.m. a couple days and 3-5 p.m once a week. Our 9-11 a.m. times were given to water aerobics a few years ago.

Now we have to rotate and sit out for 15 minutes to allow a seventh team to play, because there are so many people who enjoy the sport, and there are not enough time slots. Most of the newer pools are not designed for water volleyball, so they come to Rohan and Eisenhower.

Taking away our times to use them for league play will make it worse, crowding us out. Water volleyball is the reason we still live in The Villages. I hope they don’t take it away.

Kat Campau

Village of Dunedin