Sunday, May 19, 2024
Villager gets break after arrest in sex act with another man at park

By Staff Report
David Tanzi
A Villager is poised to escape prosecution after he was caught in an apparent sex act with another man at a local park.

David Samuel Tanzi, 69, of the Village of St. Catherine, was been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that could allow him to avoid prosecution on a charge of indecent exposure. The contract calls on him to perform 30 hours of community service, although he can “buy out” of the service at a rate of $10 per hour. He is also forbidden to return to Lake Okahumpka Park, which is where he was arrested.

Tanzi was found engaged in the apparent sex act after complaints of “suspicious people and activities” at Lake Okahumpka Park on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Those complaints prompted increased patrols, including one at about 3 p.m. Jan. 10 that led to the discovery of Tanzi who “appeared to be naked in the wood line of the park in a publicly accessible area,” according to an arrest report. He was “bent over with another male directly behind him appearing to have intercourse.” When Tanzi noticed a deputy approaching, Tanzi began to put on his pants “before falling on his rump.” He was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and committing an “unnatural and lascivious act.”

The second man, who was “naked from the waist down,” was identified as 60-year-old Vincent Mark Roberts of Summerfield.  He has also been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract.

