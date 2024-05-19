Villager to lose driver’s license after crashing golf cart into minivan

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after crashing her golf cart into a minivan.

Wendy Rose Smick, 56, of the Village of DeLuna, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her license for one year, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

Smick, 56, of the Village of DeLuna, was driving a 2019 Yamaha golf cart at about 7 p.m. March 14 when she collided with a Toyota Sienna in the area of Burnsed Boulevard and Sarasota Street at Pinellas Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The minivan sustained about $1,000 in damage. During a traffic crash investigation, an officer suspected the New Jersey native had been drinking.

Smick admitted she had consumed four rum and Cokes before getting into her golf cart and leaving Lake Sumter Landing. She agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but noted she has a medical condition that “affected her bones and her spine making her unsteady,” the report said. She said she would fall down if she attempted the exercises. She also said she takes “multiple medications.”

Smick was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. After she was medically cleared, she provided two breath samples, both registering .115 blood alcohol content. The officer noted in the report that the breath samples were taken three hours after his initial contact with Smick.