Summerfield man who lost license due to DUI caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Julio Axel Florian
A Summerfield man who lost his driver’s license due to a drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Julio Axel Florian, 37, was driving a black Toyota Tundra shortly before 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Pepper Tree Lane when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Florian’s license had been revoked in 2013 for a conviction for driving under the influence. He was previously arrested for driving while license suspended, in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

