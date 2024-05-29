Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Georgia man at hotel in Wildwood

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Georgia man at a hotel in Wildwood.

The tipster reported that 32-year-old Cordell Jaquane Brown of Symrna, Ga. was wanted on a Lake County warrant and could be found at the Comfort Inn & Suites at 1224 S. Main St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Officers went to the hotel at about 12:30 p.m. on Memorial Day and found Brown in the main lobby. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a glass pipe with the burnt residue of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on his custody by Lake County.