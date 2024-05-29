94.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Georgia man at hotel in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Cordell Jaquane Brown
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Georgia man at a hotel in Wildwood.

The tipster reported that 32-year-old Cordell Jaquane Brown of Symrna, Ga. was wanted on a Lake County warrant and could be found at the Comfort Inn & Suites at 1224 S. Main St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Officers went to the hotel at about 12:30 p.m. on Memorial Day and found Brown in the main lobby. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a glass pipe with the burnt residue of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on his custody by Lake County.

