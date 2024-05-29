85.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Pair arrested in theft of more than $1,300 in merchandise at Walmart

By Staff Report
Megan Mines

Two suspected shoplifters were arrested with more than $1,300 in merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Megan Mines, 32, and Angie Sousa, 42, both of Summerfield, entered the store at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and headed in different directions, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Mines selected a tote and headed for the cosmetics department, shoe department, clothing department and crafts department, putting numerous items in the tote. Sousa, who had also picked up a tote, headed for the hardware and electronics department, where the Maine native also selected items and put them in the tote.

The women, both pushing shopping carts, met up in the garden center and headed for a blue Toyota RAV4 in the parking lot, where deputies apprehended the pair.

Sousa had $538 worth of stolen merchandise while Mines, who has a previous criminal history involving drug and theft convictions, had $801 in stolen merchandise.

In the vehicle, the deputies found a notebook which contained names, Social Security numbers and bank account numbers of unknown persons.

Mines was also in possession of fentanyl.

Mines was arrested on charges of theft, fraud and drug possession. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,500 bond.

Sousa was arrested on a charge of theft. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

