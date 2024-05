Layne Heilman of the Village of St. Charles got his first hole-in-one on Sunday, May 5.

He scored his hole-in-one at Hole #2 at the Yankee Clipper Executive Golf Course at 104 yards. He used a 9 iron and the shot was witnessed by his wife Cindy and their friends Tammy and Kevin Jones of the Village of Pennecamp.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com