Monday, December 18, 2023
Good nutrition is essential for good health

By Villages-News Editorial

Your health is important no matter what time of year it may be. People with healthy eating habits live longer and are at lower risk for serious health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

For people with chronic diseases, healthy eating can help manage these conditions and prevent complications. Healthy eating is one of the biggest factors in having better health overall, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Preventing Diabetes

Diabetes affects millions of people in the United States. Not only does it alter an individual’s health, but it touches the lives of friends and families, and creates financial pressure on many households.

Having diabetes means having multiple challenges when it comes to engaging in daily routines and living with the overarching fact that all people with diabetes must face: If you have diabetes, you have a higher chance—sometimes twice as high—of having cardiovascular disease, stroke and even depression.

Now is the time to reach out to your county health department for healthy eating strategies and find information and resources on for diabetes prevention and management:

