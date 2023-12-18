64.1 F
Unlicensed driver from Mexican arrested after speeding through family neighborhood

By Staff Report
Alberto Garcia Zaragoza
Alberto Garcia Zaragoza

An unlicensed driver from Mexican was arrested after endangering pedestrians walking on a known cut-through route at Oxford Oaks.

Alberto Garcia Zaragoza, 35, of Leesburg, was driving a silver pickup at 10:21 a.m. Sunday traveling 37 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone on Oxford Oaks Lane at Hess Way in the family development, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer was performing a directed patrol in the area due to reports of motorists using Oxford Oaks Lane as a bypass to U.S. 301.

The report noted that when Zaragoza’s truck came speeding through the area, pedestrians were walking with children and a dog.

During a traffic stop, Zaragoza presented the officer with a Mexican identification card. The officer confirmed that Zaragoza has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on charge of driving without a license and issued a verbal warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

