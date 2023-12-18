Unlicensed driver from Mexican arrested after speeding through family neighborhood

An unlicensed driver from Mexican was arrested after endangering pedestrians walking on a known cut-through route at Oxford Oaks.

Alberto Garcia Zaragoza, 35, of Leesburg, was driving a silver pickup at 10:21 a.m. Sunday traveling 37 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone on Oxford Oaks Lane at Hess Way in the family development, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer was performing a directed patrol in the area due to reports of motorists using Oxford Oaks Lane as a bypass to U.S. 301.

The report noted that when Zaragoza’s truck came speeding through the area, pedestrians were walking with children and a dog.

During a traffic stop, Zaragoza presented the officer with a Mexican identification card. The officer confirmed that Zaragoza has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on charge of driving without a license and issued a verbal warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.