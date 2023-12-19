50 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Driver with Mexican passport nabbed for operating vehicle without license

By Staff Report
Francisco Nunez Garcia

A driver with a Mexican passport was nabbed for operating a vehicle without a license.

Francisco Nunez Garcia, 34, of Wildwood, was driving a gray Nissan passenger vehicle at 5:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301 at County Road 204 when a check of the vehicle’s Florida license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report form the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Garcia handed the deputy a Mexican passport and indicated he does not speak English. He also presented the deputy with a Mexican driver’s license. A check confirmed that Garcia has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

