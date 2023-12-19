Edgar Warren Tomberlin

December 14, 1924 – December 13, 2023

Edgar Warren Tomberlin, just one day shy of 99 years old, joined his beloved wife, Rosa Lee on December 13, 2023. Ed was born on December 14, 1924 in Ashville, Florida to George Warren Tomberlin and Mary Richardson Tomberlin. Predeceased older brother Phillip Tomberlin and sisters Lucy Tomberlin Lloyd and Lennie Tomberlin were his guidons in character development. Ed is survived by son Warren Tomberlin, daughter Lucy Tomberlin Metz (Doug), grandchildren Katie Veal Davis (Justin), Kelli Veal Caputo (Shawn), Alex Tomberlin and Athena Tomberlin, great-grandchildren Owen Gray, Amelia Davis and Eli Davis, and honorary sons Cecil Hurst and Michael Atherton.

Ed served his country in the U.S. Army in Europe during WWII in a tank battalion. He attended the University of Florida using the GI bill, majoring in vocational agriculture. He came to Wildwood High School in 1951 where his FFA chapter dominated the district competitions sending winners to both state and national conventions. He continually worked through the University to obtain his master’s degree in education. He then was the principal at the Coleman school while also teaching there. Upon this school’s closure he taught at Bushnell High School which later became South Sumter High School. Following this, he became the long-time principal of Bushnell Elementary School. This school’s administration building is named in his honor.

Ed seldom met a stranger as most all knew him personally or by reputation. He was unequaled in his endeavors to increase the value of education for his students. He was recognized by several governors and Florida boards of education for his numerous contributions to improve education in general and especially in teacher compensations.

In his personal life, Ed enjoyed recreational activities including traveling, fishing, gardening, and generously supporting his UF Gators in all accomplishments. Ed was a member of the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church, the Sumter County Retired Educators Association, and the Wise Owls organization for retired agriculture teachers.

Services will be held for friends and family at Beyers Funeral Home: Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida on Friday, December 29, 2023 with a visitation from 11:00-12:00 and a memorial service at 12:00 noon. A private burial (for family only) will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Sumter County Retired Educators Association for their college scholarship program.