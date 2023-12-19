57.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Frustrated Walmart shopper jailed after card declined at self-checkout

By Staff Report
Samantha Ryan Beary
Samantha Ryan Beary

A frustrated Walmart shopper was arrested after her card was declined in the self-checkout aisle and she walked out of the store without paying for merchandise.

Samantha Ryan Beary, 31, of Ocklawaha, entered the Summerfield store on Sunday night and loaded multiple items into a shopping bin, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A loss prevention officer watched as Beary went to the self-checkout aisle where her she “made an attempt to pay, but her card was declined multiple times,” the report said. Video surveillance footage showed that she attempted to go to the customer service desk, but turned around and left the store. The loss prevention officer stopped Beary and called law enforcement.

Beary told a deputy she was going to try to pay with another card, but her Cashapp “could not transfer the money properly.”

The items she attempted to steal were valued at $249. She was taken into custody on a charge of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.

In 2021, Beary was arrested with drugs in Leesburg.

