Pennsylvania man caught driving Jeep with suspicious Ohio tag

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he was found to be driving a Jeep with a suspicious temporary Ohio tag.

Mark John Schneider, 57, of McKean, Pa., was driving the blue Jeep at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on Clay Drain Road west of County Road 181 when he was caught on radar traveling at 46 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The vehicle had a temporary Ohio tag which had expired on Dec. 9. Schneider said he was aware the tag had expired. He said he was “working to get the paperwork into the Pennsylvania records.” A search of the vehicle identification number indicated the Jeep had no record in Pennsylvania.

Schneider was arrested on charge of misuse of a temporary tag and ticketed for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.