58.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Pennsylvania man caught driving Jeep with suspicious Ohio tag

By Staff Report
Mark John Schneider
Mark John Schneider

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he was found to be driving a Jeep with a suspicious temporary Ohio tag.

Mark John Schneider, 57, of McKean, Pa., was driving the blue Jeep at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on Clay Drain Road west of County Road 181 when he was caught on radar traveling at 46 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The vehicle had a temporary Ohio tag which had expired on Dec. 9. Schneider said he was aware the tag had expired. He said he was “working to get the paperwork into the Pennsylvania records.” A search of the vehicle identification number indicated the Jeep had no record in Pennsylvania.

Schneider was arrested on charge of misuse of a temporary tag and ticketed for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that speeders need to slow down and obey the law.

Villagers have helped make pajama and book drive a big success

A member of the Girl Scout Alumnae reports that the annual pajama and book drive has been a huge success thanks to the support of Villagers.

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos