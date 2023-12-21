Speeding DUI suspect tries to trade places with female passenger

A speeding drunk driving suspect allegedly attempted to trade places with a female passenger to avoid arrest.

Michael Dale Grant, 39, of Summerfield, was driving a red Dodge van on U.S. Hwy. 441 at about 1 a.m. Thursday when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed that Grant appeared to trade places with a female passenger. She was in the driver’s seat when the deputy approached the van. The deputy noticed that Grant had bloodshot watery eyes. Grant was uncooperative and refused to provide his identification to the deputy.

Grant admitted he had been drinking, but continued to claim he was not driving. The deputy learned that Grant had a suspended license for a previous refusal to submit to a breath test.

As a result of Thursday’s arrest, Grant again refused to submit to a breath test.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test and driving while license suspended. He was also ticketed for speeding. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,000 bond.