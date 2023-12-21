68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Speeding DUI suspect tries to trade places with female passenger

By Staff Report
Michael Dale Grant
Michael Dale Grant

A speeding drunk driving suspect allegedly attempted to trade places with a female passenger to avoid arrest.

Michael Dale Grant, 39, of Summerfield, was driving a red Dodge van on U.S. Hwy. 441 at about 1 a.m. Thursday when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed that Grant appeared to trade places with a female passenger. She was in the driver’s seat when the deputy approached the van. The deputy noticed that Grant had bloodshot watery eyes. Grant was uncooperative and refused to provide his identification to the deputy.

Grant admitted he had been drinking, but continued to claim he was not driving. The deputy learned that Grant had a suspended license for a previous refusal to submit to a breath test.

As a result of Thursday’s arrest, Grant again refused to submit to a breath test.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test and driving while license suspended. He was also ticketed for speeding. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that speeders need to slow down and obey the law.

Villagers have helped make pajama and book drive a big success

A member of the Girl Scout Alumnae reports that the annual pajama and book drive has been a huge success thanks to the support of Villagers.

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos