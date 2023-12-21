Woman jailed after allegedly hitting man in head with beer bottle at motel

A woman was jailed after allegedly hitting man in the head with a beer bottle at a motel.

Jessica Leigh Rast, 46, of Wildwood, went to the Red Roof Inn on State Road 44 at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and found a 54-year-old man with a 40-year-old female, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Apparently enraged, Rast seized a bottle of Bud Light beer and smashed it on a table. She used the broken bottle to hit the man over the head after spitting in his face. Rast grabbed the man and pulled his hair. She “refused” to let go.

The other woman tried to break up the altercation, but Rast pushed her in the chest.

A criminal history check revealed Rast has had seven prior convictions for charges ranging from domestic battery to aggravated battery.

She was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery. Due to the previous battery convictions, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.