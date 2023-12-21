68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Woman jailed after allegedly hitting man in head with beer bottle at motel

By Staff Report
Jessica Rast
Jessica Rast

A woman was jailed after allegedly hitting man in the head with a beer bottle at a motel.

Jessica Leigh Rast, 46, of Wildwood, went to the Red Roof Inn on State Road 44 at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and found a 54-year-old man with a 40-year-old female, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Apparently enraged, Rast seized a bottle of Bud Light beer and smashed it on a table. She used the broken bottle to hit the man over the head after spitting in his face. Rast grabbed the man and pulled his hair. She “refused” to let go.

The other woman tried to break up the altercation, but Rast pushed her in the chest.

A criminal history check revealed Rast has had seven prior convictions for charges ranging from domestic battery to aggravated battery.

She was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery. Due to the previous battery convictions, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that speeders need to slow down and obey the law.

Villagers have helped make pajama and book drive a big success

A member of the Girl Scout Alumnae reports that the annual pajama and book drive has been a huge success thanks to the support of Villagers.

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos