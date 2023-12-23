63.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Villager killed in crash that left four others injured

By Staff Report

A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday morning that left four others injured.

The 76-year-old Villager was driving a sport utility vehicle at 9:32 a.m. traveling east on NW 85th Loop at the intersection with U.S. Hwy. 441 in Marion County when she made a left turn in front of a pickup driven by a 38-year-old Ruskin man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She had violated the right of way of the pickup, prompting a collision of the two vehicles.

The Villager was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The pickup driver and a male passenger from Kennett Square, Pa. were seriously injured. A second male passenger and a female passenger, also from Kennett Square, Pa. suffered minor injuries.

