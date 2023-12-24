Arraignment set for WWE superstar arrested on drug charges in Sumter County

An arraignment has been set for a female wrestling superstar busted earlier this month on drug charges in Sumter County.

Gionna Daddio, 29, better known by her ring name Liv Morgan, is a former one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and a former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.

She was arrested Dec. 14 after a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed her Jeep crossed over the yellow and white lines on the roadway “several times,” according to an arrest report. A small plastic bag containing marijuana was found in a pink fuzzy bag in the vehicle. A vape pen containing an oil-like substance was found in the Jeep’s center console. The substance tested positive for marijuana. She was taken into custody and released after posting $3,000 bond.

An arraignment date for Daddio has been set for Feb. 12 in Sumter County Detention Center.

The wrestling star’s fans either praised her beautiful mugshot or slammed her for winding up behind bars, as news of her arrest, first reported in Villages-News.com, spread rapidly. Meanwhile, a #FreeLiv campaign has gained momentum, buoyed by President Biden’s announcement of a plan to issue pardons for certain marijuana offense.